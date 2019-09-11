Pet Shop Boys – “Dreamland” (Feat. Years & Years)

Pet Shop Boys have a new album in the works, the full-length followup to 2016’s Super and an extension of the four-song Agenda EP that they put out at the beginning of this year. Their new album, which doesn’t have a title yet, will be released on 1/24.

Today, they’re sharing a new single called “Dreamland,” which is a collaboration with Years & Years. The song pairs up two older queer icons, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, with a new queer icon, Olly Alexander, and takes two artists who have a similar ethos separated by decades and has them working together.

Listen to it below.

The new Pet Shop Boys album is out 1/24.