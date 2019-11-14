Baths – “Wistful (Fata Morgana)”

For many years now, Will Wiesenfeld has been making synthy and bittersweet bedroom-pop music under the name Baths. He’s been pretty quiet lately; we last heard from him when he released the one-off single “Clarence Difference” about a year ago. But today, Wiesenfeld has launched a brand new label, and he’s got a new song to mark the occasion.

According to The FADER, Wiesenfeld has just debuted the new imprint Basement’s Basement, a self-owned independent label dedicated to releasing Baths music. To that end, he’s just come out with a bleary, contemplative, beat-driven Baths single called “Wistful (Fata Morgana).” (Fata Morgana is both a specific kind of mirage and the Italian name for Morgan Le Fay, the English sorceress of Arthurian legend. Either definition seems to fit pretty well here.)

Writing to The FADER, Wiesenfeld says, “I love to counteract more lonely subject matter with really danceable tracks and i think this is right in line with that. A little vignette about loneliness paired with one of the fastest BPMs i’ve worked in.” Listen below.

“Wistful (Fata Morgana)” is out now on Basement’s Basement.