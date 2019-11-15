DaBaby’s Broadway Musical “Bop” Video Is So Good

Charlotte rap monster DaBaby is a newly minted superstar, and a big part of his quick ascent to fame has been his videos. Working with the directing team Reel Goats, DaBaby makes absurd, raunchy, cartoonish clips that recall the glory days of Busta Rhymes and Ludacris. Often, those videos are pretty low-budget. (Reel Goats travel everywhere with DaBaby, and they just film a video whenever they’ve got an idea and some spare time.) But not this time. This time, DaBaby and Reel Goats have made their masterpiece.

In September, DaBaby released the fun and unrelenting Kirk, his second album of 2019. “Bop,” one of its catchiest songs, was already a hit despite not being released as a single. And today, DaBaby has unveiled a ridiculously fun video for “Bop.”

The clip is entitled “BOP On Broadway (Hip Hop Musical),” and it’s filmed in one unbroken shot on what appears to be a backlot recreation of a city street. (This isn’t one of those fake one-take videos, either.) DaBaby starts out the clip running from the police, and then he emerges to lead a big crowd in an extremely fun-to-watch choreographed dance. Eventually, it turns into a showcase for the Jabbawockeez, the hip-hop dance crew with the white masks. At the end, we get a “to be continued…” promise, and for once, I believe it. Watch it below.

Kirk is out now on Interscope.