DaBaby is having a hell of a year. Back in December, the Charlotte rapper was a mostly-unknown figure with a few regional YouTube hits. Right now, he’s one of the biggest rappers in the game. DaBaby released his debut album Baby On Baby back in March, and he’s been on an absolute guest-feature tear since then, showing up on big stars’ songs and blowing them off the track. And today, barely six months after his first album came out, he’s got another one.

Today, DaBaby comes out with the new LP Kirk. He only announced the album earlier this week, and he’s only shared one advance single: The stirring and serious “Intro,” on which he reflects on the deaths of his father and grandmother. The new album features guest appearances from a whole lot of rap A-listers — Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Migos — but on first listen, it’s also pretty much exactly what you want from a DaBaby album.

DaBaby talks so much shit on Kirk; a great deal of the album is devoted to how much sex he’s having now and how many cars he can afford. And the album is both fast and relentless, cramming 13 tracks into 35 minutes. (One of those songs is a redux of DaBaby’s astonishing XXL Freshman freestyle.) Kirk is a hard, physical album with some real strident, rigorous rapping on it, and it mostly showcases all the things that have set DaBaby apart these past few months. It’s an exciting record, and you can stream it below.

Kirk is out now on Interscope.