Postmates Driver Sues Lizzo For Accusing Her Of Stealing Food Order

In September, Lizzo tweeted at Postmates after not receiving the food she ordered. “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. she lucky I don’t fight no more,” Lizzo wrote alongside a photo of the delivery driver. Following a large public outcry, Lizzo apologized the next day.

“I apologize for putting that girl on blast,” Lizzo said on Twitter. “I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

Tiffany Wells, the driver in question, claims that she attempted to deliver the food to the Boston hotel where Lizzo was staying but didn’t have the room number. When Lizzo didn’t answer the phone, she moved on to the next order. And now, she’s suing Lizzo over the allegations.

Pitchfork reports that Wells is suing Lizzo for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false light invasion of privacy. In the lawsuit, filed today in a California federal court, Wells says that she no longer works for Postmates because of the incident, lives in constant fear and anxiety, and has received personal threats to her safety.

“Lizzo’s conduct was extreme and outrageous in that she used her celebrity to publicly defame, disparage, and threaten a private individual (i.e. [Tiffany Wells]), to roughly one million Twitter followers,” Wells lawyers write in the lawsuit. See below.