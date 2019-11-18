Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Explains Why He Cut Off His Signature Dreads, Which Are In A Bag Now

A few months ago, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz shaved his iconic dreads. Duritz was recently on SiriusXM, and he talked about finally making the decision to cut his hair, which he did in London back in August. “I’d been thinking about it for a while. I was getting tired of it,” he explains. Duritz apparently left his locks in a bag back at his friend’s house.

“I’m getting used to it. It’s weird because I have accomplished a lot in my life, and every single bit of it was done with those on my head,” he said in the interview. “Previous to that I was a kid or a bum — those are the two choices from my childhood and my 20s.”

“It’s entirely possible they’re the only reason I can sing well… We don’t know,” he continued. “Maybe I can no longer make records. But we’re going to find out. It’s entirely possible it has nothing to do with the hair, but Samson probably thought the same thing and look how screwed he ended up.”

When he first announced that he cut his hair, he was rocking a shaved-head look, but the hair has started to grow. See below.

