For as long as Counting Crows have been making music, frontman Adam Duritz has been rocking his questionable signature dreadlocks. His hair has invited speculation and controversy in recent years. It was cited in Mel Magazine’s ‘An Unfortunate History Of White Men With Dreadlocks’ three years ago. Duritz’s dreads (which he’s previously admitted were extensions) were a hot topic at Outside Lands when Counting Crows performed last Friday. One user commented on Stereogum’s Instagram coverage of the set, “Solid Counting Crows cover band. Authentic-looking wig is a nice touch.” On Instagram Duritz writes, “I flew to London and shaved my head! Anarchy In The UK indeed motherfuckers!!!” Check it out below.

