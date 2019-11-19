Soccer Mommy – “yellow is the color of her eyes” Video

A couple months ago, Soccer Mommy put out the excellent single “lucy” — it made our list of the best songs of the week — and today Sophie Allison is back with another new track, the 7-minute slow burn “yellow is the color of her eyes,” her second new song since the release of last year’s Clean.

“‘yellow is the color of her eyes’ is a song that is really important to me,” Allison said in a statement. “The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time — specifically with my mother. It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Alex Ross Perry, who released Her Smell earlier this year — probably my favorite movie of 2019 at this point — and he used some of the lessons he learned on that film for the video. He explains in a statement:

The challenge of creating a 7-minute piece was daunting and irresistible in equal measure. Having just completed a film for which the color-coded design of it’s various acts was of the utmost importance, Sophie’s idea of collaborating on a short-form film to compliment her similarly-conceived new music was irresistible. Running with her idea of locations evoking where she wrote this song, the concept couldn’t have announced itself more boldly. To that, I shared images from Breaking the Waves and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It wasn’t until we got the footage back that I realized a dash of first-scene-of-Inception had snuck in there, as well.

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

12/28 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

03/26 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

03/27 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

03/28 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

03/31 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

04/03 Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

04/04 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

04/07 Montreal, QC @ L’Astral*

04/08 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

04/09 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop*

04/11 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

04/17 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall^

04/18 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre^

04/19 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue^

04/22 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre^

04/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room^

04/25 Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee^

04/26 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/27 Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

04/29 San Francisco,CA @ The Fillmore^

04/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre^

05/01 La Jolla, CA @ UC San Diego Stage Room^

05/02 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

05/03 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/05 Austin, TX @ Emo’s East^

05/06 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

05/07 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater^

06/04 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/05 Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

06/06 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

06/08 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

06/09 Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

06/11 Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/13 Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

06/15 Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/16 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/18 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/19 Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/20 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

06/22 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/23 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

06/24 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

# w/ Jesus Lizard

* w/ Tomberlin

^ w/ Emily Reo

“yellow is the color of her eyes” is out now via Loma Vista.