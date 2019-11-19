The Rentals – “Forgotten Astronaut”

On election day, the Rentals — former Weezer bassist Matt Sharp’s longstanding pop-rock project — announced a new double album called Q36. Upon sharing lead single “Spaceship,” Sharp said he’d release a new song from the album every two weeks leading up to its June 2020 release date. Exactly two weeks have passed since then, and a new Rentals song is out.

This second single continues the project’s outer-space theme. It’s called “Forgotten Astronaut,” and once again it features an all-star Rentals lineup including the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, the Killers’ Ronnie Vanucci, and super-producer Dave Fridmann. Hear it below.

<a href="http://therentals.bandcamp.com/album/q36" target="_blank">Q36 by The Rentals</a>

Q36 is out 6/2 and can be pre-ordered here.