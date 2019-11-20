Grammy Nominations 2020: See The List

This morning, the Grammys announced the full list of 2020 nominees. This year’s list of nominees includes a whole lot of big, critically respected names, including Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande, who famously snubbed last year’s show. Taylor Swift was nominated for Song Of The Year for “Lover” but not for Album Of The Year or Record Of The Year. Lizzo was nominated in all four major categories: Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist. In total, Lizzo has eight nominations, more than any other artist.

CBS This Morning unveiled the four major categories this morning, and now the full list of nominees is up online. Check out a list of nominees in some notable categories below.

Album Of The Year:

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Record Of The Year:

Bon Iver – “Hey Ma”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Song Of The Year:

Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Lana Del Rey – “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Love”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend”

The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Apparat – LP5

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

Rüfüs Du Sol – Solace

Tycho – Weather

Best Metal Performance:

Candlemass – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Feat. Tony Iommi)

Death Angel – “Humanicide”

I Prevail – “Bow Down”

Killswitch Engage – “Unleashed”

Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Song:

Tool – “Fear Inoculum”

The 1975 – “Give Yourself A Try”

Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Best Rock Album:

Bring Me The Horizon – Amo

Cage The Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In The End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album:

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – i,i

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B Performance:

Daniel Caesar & Brandy – “Love Again”

H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Lizzo & Gucci Mane – “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

Anderson .Paak & André 3000 – “Come Home”

Best R&B Song:

H.E.R. – “Could’ve Been” (Feat. Bryson Tiller)

Emily King – “Look At Me Now”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” (Feat. Drake)

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

PJ Morton – “Say So” (Feat. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

Nao – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public

Best R&B Album:

BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Rap Performance:

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Dreamville – “Down Bad” (Feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy)

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks In The Middle” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Offset – “Clout” (Feat. Cardi B)

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

DJ Khaled – “Higher” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend)

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X – “Panini”

Mustard – “Ballin” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

Young Thug – “The London” (Feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott)

Best Rap Song:

YBN Cordae – “Bad Idea” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

Rick Ross – “Gold Roses” (Feat. Drake)

21 Savage – “A Lot” — (Feat. J. Cole)

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks In The Middle” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Dababy – “Suge”

Best Rap Album:

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best Country Album:

Eric Church – Desperate Man

Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

Bad Bunny – X 100PRE

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis

Flor De Toloache – Indestructible

iLe – Almadura

Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Best Americana Album:

Calexico And Iron & Wine – Years To Burn

Madison Cunningham – Who Are You Now

Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

J.S. Ondara – Tales Of America

Yola – Walk Through Fire

Best Comedy Album:

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen Degeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son Of Patricia

Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

The Lion King: The Songs

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

A Star Is Born

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video:

The Chemical Brothers – “We’ve Got To Try”

Gary Clark, Jr, – “This Land”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Tove Lo – “Glad He’s Gone”

Best Music Film:

HOMECOMING

Remember My Name

Birth Of The Cool

Shangri-La

Anima

