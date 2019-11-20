Grammy Nominations 2020: See The List

This morning, the Grammys announced the full list of 2020 nominees. This year’s list of nominees includes a whole lot of big, critically respected names, including Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande, who famously snubbed last year’s show. Taylor Swift was nominated for Song Of The Year for “Lover” but not for Album Of The Year or Record Of The Year. Lizzo was nominated in all four major categories: Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist. In total, Lizzo has eight nominations, more than any other artist.
CBS This Morning unveiled the four major categories this morning, and now the full list of nominees is up online. Check out a list of nominees in some notable categories below.
Album Of The Year:
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Record Of The Year:
Bon Iver – “Hey Ma”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Song Of The Year:
Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Lana Del Rey – “Norman Fucking Rockwell”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Love”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Best New Artist:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Beyoncé – “Spirit”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend”
The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Apparat – LP5
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
Rüfüs Du Sol – Solace
Tycho – Weather
Best Metal Performance:
Candlemass – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Feat. Tony Iommi)
Death Angel – “Humanicide”
I Prevail – “Bow Down”
Killswitch Engage – “Unleashed”
Tool – “7empest”
Best Rock Song:
Tool – “Fear Inoculum”
The 1975 – “Give Yourself A Try”
Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”
Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”
Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”
Best Rock Album:
Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
Cage The Elephant – Social Cues
The Cranberries – In The End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Best Alternative Music Album:
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – i,i
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Thom Yorke – Anima
Best R&B Performance:
Daniel Caesar & Brandy – “Love Again”
H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
Lizzo & Gucci Mane – “Exactly How I Feel”
Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”
Anderson .Paak & André 3000 – “Come Home”
Best R&B Song:
H.E.R. – “Could’ve Been” (Feat. Bryson Tiller)
Emily King – “Look At Me Now”
Chris Brown – “No Guidance” (Feat. Drake)
Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”
PJ Morton – “Say So” (Feat. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
Nao – Saturn
Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public
Best R&B Album:
BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucky Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Best Rap Performance:
J. Cole – “Middle Child”
DaBaby – “Suge”
Dreamville – “Down Bad” (Feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy)
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks In The Middle” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Offset – “Clout” (Feat. Cardi B)
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
DJ Khaled – “Higher” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend)
Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”
Lil Nas X – “Panini”
Mustard – “Ballin” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)
Young Thug – “The London” (Feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott)
Best Rap Song:
YBN Cordae – “Bad Idea” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)
Rick Ross – “Gold Roses” (Feat. Drake)
21 Savage – “A Lot” — (Feat. J. Cole)
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks In The Middle” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Dababy – “Suge”
Best Rap Album:
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Best Country Album:
Eric Church – Desperate Man
Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
Bad Bunny – X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis
Flor De Toloache – Indestructible
iLe – Almadura
Rosalía – El Mal Querer
Best Americana Album:
Calexico And Iron & Wine – Years To Burn
Madison Cunningham – Who Are You Now
Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma
J.S. Ondara – Tales Of America
Yola – Walk Through Fire
Best Comedy Album:
Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
Ellen Degeneres – Relatable
Aziz Ansari – Right Now
Trevor Noah – Son Of Patricia
Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
The Lion King: The Songs
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
A Star Is Born
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video:
The Chemical Brothers – “We’ve Got To Try”
Gary Clark, Jr, – “This Land”
FKA twigs – “Cellophane”
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”
Tove Lo – “Glad He’s Gone”
Best Music Film:
HOMECOMING
Remember My Name
Birth Of The Cool
Shangri-La
Anima
