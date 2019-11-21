The 1975 – “Frail State Of Mind” Video

The long wait until the 1975’s new album Notes On A Conditional Form continues. The existence of the album was discussed all the way back around the release of last year’s excellent A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, and then truly kicked into gear this August with the release of the batshit “People.” We’re still several months away, but the band recently returned with another, slightly more characteristic single called “Frail State Of Mind.” (Both it and “People” ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks.)

Given the very long lead-up to Notes On A Conditional Form, the 1975 have been sitting with this one for about a month now. The band recently brought “Frail State Of Mind” to a late-night performance on Colbert. And today they’re back with a new video for the track.

Just as “Frail State Of Mind” was a bit more recognizably 1975 than “People,” so too is its video a bit less jarring than the Marilyn Manson cosplay of its predecessor’s clip. The whole thing is Matty Healy alone in a room, surrounded by papers attached to the wall and filming himself for a giant projection on another wall. The whole vibe and aesthetic — especially when it gets to him dancing in silhouette against flashing imagery — is reminiscent of Achtung Baby/Zooropa era U2 with a bit more millennial anxiety injected into it, which seems like a fitting forebear for the 1975 in their current iteration. Check it out below.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 2/21 on Interscope/Dirty Hit.