We’ll have to check the books to verify this, but Matty Healy is almost certainly the first pop heartthrob ever to show up on a late-night talk show in a voluminous yellow North Face parka, long and flowy white skirt, and some Chucks. Last night, Healy and his band the 1975 were the musical guests on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and they continued to press against the idea of what a rock band is, or what teen-idoldom looks like.

Early next year, the 1975 will follow up their most recent album, last year’s zeitgeist-grabbing A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, with a new LP called Notes On A Conditional Form. Thus far, we’ve heard two radically different songs from the album. First single “People” is a freaked-out and aggressive rocker. Second single “Frail State Of Mind” is essentially a sad UK garage song. On Colbert, the band played “Frail State Of Mind.”

On Colbert, all four members of the band huddled together on a small stage that flashed different colors of light on them while they played. Drummer George Daniel played an electronic kit, and everyone else in the band hunched over synths or fancy control-panel setups. Healy, always a dynamic frontman, seemed to be folding in on himself even as he projected. It’s a fascinating, insular take on the late-night performance, and you can watch it below.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 2/21 on Interscope/Dirty Hit.