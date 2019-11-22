Stormzy – “Own It” (Feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) Video

Right now, the London grime veteran Stormzy is one of the biggest pop stars in the UK. This year, Stormzy headlined Glastonbury and released the singles “Vossi Bop” and “Crown,” and he’s got a new album called Heavy Is The Head coming out next month. Today, he’s unleashed the new jam “Own It.” It’s a collaboration with two extremely different pop stars, Nigerian pan-genre giant Burna Boy and eternal herb Ed Sheeran.

Stormzy has already made a few songs with Sheeran, so the combination isn’t quite as awkward as you might expect, though Sheeran does sing the words “you love the sick vibe.” It’s a clubby pop song that goes for flirtiness, and it sounds like someone was sent into a lab with a mission to make a circa-2019 London club song.

In director Nathan James Tettey’s video, the artists spend time in a big white photo-studio-looking room and in a crowded nightclub. Everytime Sheeran is onscreen with Stormzy, it reminds me of photos of Drake hanging out with NBA players. Watch it below.

Heavy Is The Head is out 12/13 on Merky/Atlantic.