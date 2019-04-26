Stormzy – “Vossi Bop” Video

Superstar British grime MC Stormzy is back with his first new music since his 2017 debut album Gang Signs & Prayer. Inspired by a viral dance created by NL Vossi in 2015, new single “Vossi Bop” finds Stormzy rapping over a tingly beat from producer Chris Andoh. At one point, he takes some shots at British politician Boris Johnson: “Rule number 2 don’t make the promise/ If you can’t keep the deal then just be honest/ I can never die I’m Chuck Norris/ Fuck the government and fuck Boris.”

The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Henry Scholfield, shows Stormzy performing in front of iconic London landmarks like the Westminster Bridge, Silvertown Square, and the Bank Of England in central London. When Stormzy raps, “Man, I’m James Bond/ Trying to live my movie like I’m Idris,” Idris Elba himself pops up next to him for a cameo appearance.

In an interview with Julie Adenuga on Beats 1, Stormzy spoke about the inspiration behind the track:

I met Vossi on the internet. He went to get Supermalt, he was on his way back, and he was just dancing to this song. But it was just so infectious, and such a genuine joyous moment that for whatever reason, I went studio a couple weeks later, and I made this song called “Vossi Bop.” But this is like three years ago; 2016 I made this song. Or 2015. And yeah, I just had the spirit of Vossi in me. I think it just embodies everything that I’m about. The confidence, the humor, the style, the flair, the anarchy, the chaos, just the vibe. All of these things, I was like, “This is me embodied.”

Watch and listen to “Vossi Bop” below; this summer, Stormzy will be the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury.

“Vossi Bop” is out now on #Merky Records/Atlantic.