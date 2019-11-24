Watch Green Day Play “Basket Case” At The AMAs

Green Day performed at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. They have a new album called Father Of All… that’s coming out next February, and they performed the title track from it. They then followed it up with a performance of their Dookie hit “Basket Case” to commemorate that album’s 25th anniversary

Billie Eilish, who performed earlier in the night, introduced them and talked about how big an influence Dookie was on her and her brother and recording partner Finneas O’Connell.

Green Day are going on the HELLA MEGA TOUR next year with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Watch below.

And here’s Eilish’s introduction: