Emily Yacina – “Arcades & Highways”

Emily Yacina is releasing her excellent new album, Remember The Silver, next week. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Gleaming” and “Bleachers,” and today the New York-based musician is sharing a third and final single, “Arcades & Highways.” “Do you want to marry me in the hotel by the airport before you have to leave?” Yacina sings in its opening lines, the rest of the song a rush of new love giddiness. “I need you to swallow me,” she sings later on, the comfort of being subsumed. “This song is about the easy side of love,” Yacina said in a statement. Listen below.

Remember The Silver is out 12/6. Pre-order it here. The album release show will be 12/7 in Brooklyn, NY at Union Pool. Read our interview with Yacina here.