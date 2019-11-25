J. Robbins – “Winter Sun” & “Magic And Lies”

J. Robbins has had a busy year. For one thing, Jawbox got back together. Jawbox, the great and important DC post-hardcore band that Robbins once led, had reunited exactly once for a Fallon performance in 2009. This year, they headed out on their first tour since their 1997 breakup. Robbins did something else this year, too. He released Un-becoming, his first ever solo album. Considering all the time that Robbins has spent with different bands — Jawbox, Burning Airlines, and Channels among them — this was a big deal.

Today, Robbins is following up Un-becoming but putting two more solo songs out into the world. Robbins is about to head out on a short December solo tour, backed by the musicians who played on his album. And by way of announcing those dates, he’s also dropped the new song “Winter Sun,” as well as a cover of John Cale’s 1981 track “Magic And Lies.” Both songs have the same kind of bittersweet, cathartic melodic sensibility of Robbins’ past bands. They’ve got big hooks and big, angular guitar sounds. You can hear both songs and check out Robbins’ solo dates below.

<a href="http://jrobbins.bandcamp.com/album/winter-sun" target="_blank">Winter Sun by J. Robbins</a>

TOUR DATES:

12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

12/07 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

12/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

12/14 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

You can get “Winter Sun” b/w “Magic And Lies” at Bandcamp.