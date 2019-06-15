Watch Jawbox Play “Savory” At Reunion Tour Opening Night

Jawbox are back! Last night, following a one-off reunion performance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon a decade ago and a warm-up show in Baltimore a few weeks ago, the great DC post-hardcore band kicked off their first tour since they broke up 22 years ago. They played a 20-song set and a three-song encore at the Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts, including “Savory,” their version of Tori Amos’ “Cornflake Girl,” and a cover of Drew O’Dohert’s “The Robber,” which Jawbox drummer Zach Boracas played on and frontman J. Robbins has previously expressed admiration for. Watch some fan-shot footage from the show below.