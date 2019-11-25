Iggy Pop – “Sonali” Video (Dir. Mac DeMarco)

A week before Iggy Pop released his Free album, he shared “Sonali,” a jazzy, lounge-ready number written by Ruby Sylvain and Leron Thomas. The song was a perfectly surreal environment for Pop’s signature croon, and now it has a music video that multiplies its hallucinatory qualities.

Pop has recruited Mac DeMarco to direct the “Sonali” visual. Billed as the “officially unofficial” video, it stars DeMarco’s girlfriend Kiera McNally and their pal Tommy Midnight as lizard people not unlike the one DeMarco portrayed in his own “Nobody” video. McNally plays the title character, while Midnight is credited as “Lizard Man.” It’s largely about the frustrating experience of trying to commute home from work in terrible traffic, and it involves a saxophone solo from within a convertible covered in pink fur.

So, yeah, as weird as you’d expect an Iggy Pop video directed by Mac DeMarco to be. Watch below.

Free is out now on Loma Vista. It’s available here in exchange for money — false advertising?