Iggy Pop – “Sonali”

Next week, Iggy Pop is releasing a new album, Free, the follow-up to 2016’s Post Pop Depression. He’s shared two songs from it already — the title track and “James Bond” — and in the last couple weeks he’s released a music video for the latter and was the subject of a really great profile in The New Yorker.

Today, Pop is releasing a new track from his album called “Sonali.” It’s a jazzy, soft number about the perpetual search for parking as a metaphor for an unfulfilled life. “We must find parking/ Or spend the day/ On the freeway/ Stay in your lane,” Pop sings.

Free is out 9/6 via Loma Vista.