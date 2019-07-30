Iggy Pop – “James Bond”

A couple weeks ago, Iggy Pop announced that he had a new album on the way, Free, the follow-up to 2016’s Post Pop Depression. At the time, he shared its opening title track, more of an introduction than a proper song, but today he’s back with something that’s a bit more traditionally structured: “James Bond.”

“She wants to be your James Bond/ Well, it’s not for a price and it’s not to be nice/ She wants to be your James Bond,” Iggy sings on it. He’s backed by vocals from Faith Vern, who fronts the English band PINS and Iggy featured on one of their tracks a couple years back.

Iggy had this to say about the track in a press statement:

I don’t know what she’s up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she’s taking over. Well, why not? I’ll try anything once.” “I’ve never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith’s reading is so loaded, and Leron’s production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy.

Listen below.

Free is out 9/6 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.