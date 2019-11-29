The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Although he hasn’t officially announced anything yet, it seems like the Weeknd has a new album on the way. This week, he previewed a new song called “Blinding Lights” in a Mercedes-Benz commercial and shared another new song, “Heartless,” at the end of his Beats 1 radio show Memento Mori. And today, he’s shared the full version of “Blinding Lights,” which you can listen to below.

The Weeknd will perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert two nights next week, 12/5 and 12/6. And on 12/13, you can see him in the Safdie brothers’ new movie Uncut Gems.