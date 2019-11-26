The Weeknd Previews New Song “Blinding Lights” In Mercedes-Benz Commercial

Once upon a time, big-name musicians would brag about driving a Mercedes. Today, big-name musicians are using Mercedes commercials to debut new songs. It’s a whole new world.

The Weeknd, the mercurial Toronto R&B prince, has not exactly been silent this year. He’s come out with the Gesaffelstein collab “Lost In The Fire,” showed up on NAV’s single “Price On My Head,” and teamed up with Travis Scott and SZA for the Game Of Thrones song “Power Is Power.” (Remember that? The last season of Game Of Thrones was this year. It had its own soundtrack and everything.) Next month, the Weeknd will make his acting debut, playing himself and wearing a wig version of his own old hair in the Safdie Brothers’ reportedly-nuts film Uncut Gems. It looks like he’ll fight Adam Sandler. It should be fun.

But even with all that, we haven’t exactly gotten a proper Weeknd single in 2019. It appears that that’s about to change. Tonight, the Weeknd is reportedly going to release a new single called “Blinding Lights.” Today, he’s appeared in a new commercial for the EQC, the electric version of the Benz. He gets in a couple of big acting moments: Standing stupidly at a charging station while a central-casting skater kid asks him about his car and telling his car to play his song (which is already playing and which sounds very much like a Weeknd song). Watch the ad below.

Here, meanwhile, is the Weeknd’s Instagram teaser for the single:

There’s apparently a “full film” version of this commercial coming Friday. Can’t wait.