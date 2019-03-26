NAV – “Price On My Head” (Feat. The Weeknd) Video

Indian Canadian rapper Nav released his debut studio album, Reckless, last year, following his 2017 collaborative LP with Metro Boomin. Last Friday, he shared his new album, Bad Habits. It features a song called “Price On My Head” featuring fellow Toronto native the Weeknd. Today, we see that single’s music video.

“Price On My Head” is about feeling paranoid and targeted in their home city, envied for their success. “Nine when I rest with a knife by my bed / I’m so paranoid I’ma sleep when I’m dead,” the Weeknd croons in his signature falsetto. The video captures shots of Toronto in turmoil, plus cameos from 88Glam, Cash XO, and the rest of the XO crew.

There have been rumors circulating about a possible Drake reference hidden in the lyrics. “You beefin’ with yourself, tell the truth,” the Weeknd sings. “Ni**as on your side, they would ride for me too / Still wasting they time, tryna come for me too / I’m too busy, faded in Japan with the crew / With the crew, with the crew, with the crew.”

The Weeknd previously took aim at Drake on his Gesaffelstein collab, “Lost in the Fire”: “And I just want a baby with the right one / ‘Cause I could never be the one to hide one.”

Check out the Kid Studio-directed video for “Price On My Head” below.