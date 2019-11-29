Kid Rock Pulled Offstage At His Own Honky Tonk After Drunken Rant About Oprah

Kid Rock hates Oprah and he doesn’t care who knows it. The noted Donald Trump fan, glass dildo collector, and Detroit musician got booted from a Christmas parade after calling Joy Behar a bitch on live TV last year. And now, he’s gotten booted offstage at his own honky tonk — you know, the one that has a giant neon sign shaped like a guitar that is also shaped like a woman’s butt — for trash talking Joy Behar, Oprah Winfrey, and Kathie Lee Gifford.

TMZ reports that a clearly trashed Kid Rock went on a lengthy onstage rant at his own Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville last week. Specifically, he said “Fuck Oprah Winfrey! Fuck Kathie Lee Gifford!” and that Oprah and Joy Behar can “suck dick sideways.” Then he sang “Proud Mary” and had to be helped offstage by his own security. If you want a full transcript, here it is:

I’m not a bad guy. I’m just an honest guy that says, “Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck dick sideways.” Sorry mom. The “Hey, you’re fuckin’ racist,” I’m like, “You’re fuckin’ weird.” And, “You call your people, I’ll call mine.” Like, what? This is fuckin’ weird, right? Fuck Oprah Winfrey! Fuck Kathie Gifford! I’m 48 and I’m the guy that you want to be like — “Hey, I want Kid Rock on my side!” I’m not the bad guy in the equation. I’m the fuckin’ guy you want, like, “Hey, he’s pretty cool.” Oprah Winfrey is like, “Hey, I’m gonna get some white women to believe in this shit.” Fuck her! She can suck dick sideways. And if you say that, you’re like, “Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.” I’m like, OK, fine. Fuck off. Sideways.

Watch footage of the speech in question below.