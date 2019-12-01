Slayer Play The Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour

Slayer played the final show of what’s being billed as their farewell tour in Inglewood, CA at the Forum on Saturday night. The band has been on this farewell run since last year and they’ve been making their way through the States all last month.

The last song they performed was “Angel Of Death” and, as Rolling Stone reports, they spent an additional 10 minutes on stage after the song was over commiserating with their bandmates over the supposed end of their 40-year touring career.

“Thank you. Thank you very much,” bassist and singer Tom Araya told the audience after they were done. “I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious, so I want to thank you for sharing that time with us.”

Watch video of that “Angel Of Death” performance below.

SETLIST:

“South Of Heaven”

“Repentless”

“Postmortem”

“World Painted Blood”

“Hate Worldwide”

“War Ensemble”

“Stain Of Mind”

“Disciple”

“When The Stillness Comes”

“Born Of Fire”

“Payback”

“Seasons In The Abyss”

“Jesus Saves”

“Chemical Warfare”

“Hell Awaits”

“Dead Skin Mask”

“Show No Mercy”

“Raining Blood”

“Mandatory Suicide”

“Angel Of Death”