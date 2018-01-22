Slayer Announce Farewell Tour

Thrash innovators Slayer have been going strong since 1981, and their shows have always reliably been just about the most fun place to get punched in the head. It’s hard to picture the group hanging it up, especially after they survived the 2013 death of founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman. But the band now claims that they’re just about done. In a new video, they’ve announced “one, final world tour,” with “final North American dates coming soon.” Here’s the video, which is full of archival images:

Slayer haven’t announced any dates yet, but joining them on North American dates will be Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, and Testament. And for god’s sake, if you’ve never seen them, go see them now, Trump endorsement be damned.