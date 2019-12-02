That ’90s nostalgia shit is about to be on. In 1995, Alanis Morissette released Jagged Little Pill, an iconic monster smash of an album. Over the next year, Morissette will do a whole lot to celebrate that LP’s anniversary. Tonight, she’ll perform Jagged Little Pill in full in an acoustic show at New York’s Apollo Theater. Next may, a musical based on Jagged Little Pill, with a book written by Diablo Cody, will debut on Broadway. And in June, Morissette will hit the road with a massive Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour, with a couple of huge openers sharing her stage.

Morissette’s American Jagged Little Pill tour is set to kick off in June in Portland, and it’ll run for two months. It’ll hit at least some of the venues that Morissette played back when Jagged Little Pill was new and she had Radiohead as an opening act. This time around, the openers are Garbage and Liz Phair, which is one hell of a bill. If you were a teenager in the ’90s, your heart might ache a tiny bit just to think about it.

Morissette also has a new album coming out next year. It’s called Such Pretty Forks In The Road, and it’ll be her first studio LP since 2012’s Havoc And Bright Lights. The album, which comes out in May, comes free with tickets to the tour. Today, she’s shared first single “Reasons I Drink.” The song is musically bright and upbeat, but lyrically, it’s heavy and intense and personal. It’s got one of those classically yelpy Alanis vocals. Below, check out “Reasons I Drink” and the itinerary for the Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour.

TOUR DATES:

6/02 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

6/03 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

6/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

6/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Aphitheatre

6/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Aphitheater

6/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

6/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

6/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

6/20 – Apharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

6/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/02 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/06 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/09 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

7/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Such Pretty Forks In The Road is out 5/1 on Epiphany Music.