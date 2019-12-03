Greg Dulli – “Pantomima”

Afghan Whigs leader Greg Dulli has announced that he’ll release his first proper solo album, Random Desire, next year. Dulli has broken off on his own before, mainly with the side project the Twilight Singers — there’s also a 2005 album, Amber Headlights, attributed to him that was cobbled together from tracks he abandoned after the death of his friend Ted Demme.
But Random Desire will be Dulli’s first concerted effort at a solo album, 10 new songs that he wrote over the last couple years since the Whigs’ 2017 album In Spades, a time period that also included the death of that band’s guitarist Dave Rosser.
Today, Dulli is sharing the album’s first single and album opener, “Pantomima.” Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Pantomima”
02 “Sempre”
03 “Marry Me”
04 “The Tide”
05 “Scorpio”
06 “It Falls Apart”
07 “A Ghost”
08 “Lockless”
09 “Black Moon”
10 “Slow Pan”
TOUR DATES:
03/19 Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh
03/20 Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans
03/22 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse
03/23 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
03/24 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
03/26 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord
03/27 Hasselt, Belgium @ Muziekodroom
03/28 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
03/30 Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
03/31 Berlin, Germany @ Lido
04/02 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil
04/03 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand
04/04 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
Random Desire is out 2/21 via Royal Cream/BMG.