Greg Dulli – “Pantomima”

Afghan Whigs leader Greg Dulli has announced that he’ll release his first proper solo album, Random Desire, next year. Dulli has broken off on his own before, mainly with the side project the Twilight Singers — there’s also a 2005 album, Amber Headlights, attributed to him that was cobbled together from tracks he abandoned after the death of his friend Ted Demme.

But Random Desire will be Dulli’s first concerted effort at a solo album, 10 new songs that he wrote over the last couple years since the Whigs’ 2017 album In Spades, a time period that also included the death of that band’s guitarist Dave Rosser.

Today, Dulli is sharing the album’s first single and album opener, “Pantomima.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pantomima”

02 “Sempre”

03 “Marry Me”

04 “The Tide”

05 “Scorpio”

06 “It Falls Apart”

07 “A Ghost”

08 “Lockless”

09 “Black Moon”

10 “Slow Pan”

TOUR DATES:

03/19 Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh

03/20 Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans

03/22 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

03/23 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/24 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

03/26 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

03/27 Hasselt, Belgium @ Muziekodroom

03/28 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

03/30 Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

03/31 Berlin, Germany @ Lido

04/02 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

04/03 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand

04/04 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

Random Desire is out 2/21 via Royal Cream/BMG.