Neil Young Wants To Know Which Of These Shelved Projects He Should Release

Neil Young has always been prolific. He’s churned out music at regular clips throughout his career, which hasn’t slowed down much at all in recent years. Back in October, he released Colorado, his first album with Crazy Horse in seven years. It was his ninth new collection this decade, but at the same time, he’s also been continuing an expansive project digging back through his past.
Along the way, for as many projects as Young unveiled, he also put a bunch in the vaults. Late last year, he announced an app and subscription service as part of the ever-growing Neil Young Archives. And in the latest bit of news from the Archives, they’ve shared a list of 29 projects that are “in the can,” and they’re asking fans to vote for which ones they’d like to see released next.
This wave of old projects is pretty diverse. There’s a lot of live material, including shows with Crazy Horse, Pearl Jam, and his more recent backing band, Promise Of The Real. There’s also a smattering of lost albums, including would-be ’70s releases like Homegrown and Chrome Dreams. Check out the whole list below:
STRATFORD SHAKESPEARE THEATER
SOLO 1971 FILM LP
GREENDALE LIVE WITH CRAZY HORSE 2003 STRAGE PRODUCTION FILM LP
GREENDALE AT VICKAR STREET SOLO 2003 FILM LP
TOAST
CRAZY HORSE LP 2001 (limited film)
MOUNTAINTOP
CRAZY HORSE 2019 FILM
CATALYST
CRAZY HORSE 1991 FILM LP
ALCHEMY
CRAZY HORSE 2012/2013 FILM LP
EARLY DAZE
CRAZY HORSE 1960s LP
HARVEST TIME
STRAY GATORS 1971 FILM LP
MIRROR BALL LIVE DUBLIN friends from PEARL JAM FILM LP
DESERT TRIP
PROMISE OF THE REAL FILM
MONSANTO YEARS
PROMISE OF THE REAL 2014 FILM/DOC/MUSIC
TRUNK SHOW
THE CONTINENTALS 2009 FILM LP
LINCVOLT CHRONICLES 1-5
DOCUMENTARY SERIES FILM
TOWER THEATER PHILADELPHIA
SOLO FILM LP 2018
POLAR VORTEX
SOLO FILM LP 2019
HOMEGROWN
ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1975
CHROME DREAMS
ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1977
BERLIN
TRANS BAND 1982 FILM LP
OCEANSIDE COUNTRYSIDE
ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1976-1977
BOARDING HOUSE
SOLO 1976 FILM LP
ISLAND IN THE SUN
LP 1982
TRANS 2020
ANIMATED TRANS FILM
BOTTOM LINE
SOLO 1974 LP
OVER THE RAINBOW
LIVE TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT LP
ODEON BUDAKON
LONDON/TOKYO CRAZY HORSE/SOLO/D0C 1976/FILM/LP
DUCKS
LP LIVE IN SANTA CRUZ 1977
HOMEFIRES
LP 1974 VARIOUS SOLO AND BAND
FILLMORE EAST
CSNY LIVE/BAND/SOLO 1971 FILM LP
Whether you’ve been waiting for Homegrown for over four decades or whether you’re dying for more Monsanto Years content, you can cast your vote over at the Archives site.