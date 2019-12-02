Neil Young Wants To Know Which Of These Shelved Projects He Should Release

Neil Young has always been prolific. He’s churned out music at regular clips throughout his career, which hasn’t slowed down much at all in recent years. Back in October, he released Colorado, his first album with Crazy Horse in seven years. It was his ninth new collection this decade, but at the same time, he’s also been continuing an expansive project digging back through his past.

Along the way, for as many projects as Young unveiled, he also put a bunch in the vaults. Late last year, he announced an app and subscription service as part of the ever-growing Neil Young Archives. And in the latest bit of news from the Archives, they’ve shared a list of 29 projects that are “in the can,” and they’re asking fans to vote for which ones they’d like to see released next.

This wave of old projects is pretty diverse. There’s a lot of live material, including shows with Crazy Horse, Pearl Jam, and his more recent backing band, Promise Of The Real. There’s also a smattering of lost albums, including would-be ’70s releases like Homegrown and Chrome Dreams. Check out the whole list below:

STRATFORD SHAKESPEARE THEATER
SOLO 1971 FILM LP

GREENDALE LIVE WITH CRAZY HORSE 2003 STRAGE PRODUCTION FILM LP

GREENDALE AT VICKAR STREET SOLO 2003 FILM LP

TOAST
CRAZY HORSE LP 2001 (limited film)

MOUNTAINTOP
CRAZY HORSE 2019 FILM

CATALYST
CRAZY HORSE 1991 FILM LP

ALCHEMY
CRAZY HORSE 2012/2013 FILM LP

EARLY DAZE
CRAZY HORSE 1960s LP

HARVEST TIME
STRAY GATORS 1971 FILM LP

MIRROR BALL LIVE DUBLIN friends from PEARL JAM FILM LP

DESERT TRIP
PROMISE OF THE REAL FILM

MONSANTO YEARS
PROMISE OF THE REAL 2014 FILM/DOC/MUSIC

TRUNK SHOW
THE CONTINENTALS 2009 FILM LP

LINCVOLT CHRONICLES 1-5
DOCUMENTARY SERIES FILM

TOWER THEATER PHILADELPHIA
SOLO FILM LP 2018

POLAR VORTEX
SOLO FILM LP 2019

HOMEGROWN
ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1975

CHROME DREAMS
ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1977

BERLIN
TRANS BAND 1982 FILM LP

OCEANSIDE COUNTRYSIDE
ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1976-1977

BOARDING HOUSE
SOLO 1976 FILM LP

ISLAND IN THE SUN
LP 1982

TRANS 2020
ANIMATED TRANS FILM

BOTTOM LINE
SOLO 1974 LP

OVER THE RAINBOW
LIVE TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT LP

ODEON BUDAKON
LONDON/TOKYO CRAZY HORSE/SOLO/D0C 1976/FILM/LP

DUCKS
LP LIVE IN SANTA CRUZ 1977

HOMEFIRES
LP 1974 VARIOUS SOLO AND BAND

FILLMORE EAST
CSNY LIVE/BAND/SOLO 1971 FILM LP

Whether you’ve been waiting for Homegrown for over four decades or whether you’re dying for more Monsanto Years content, you can cast your vote over at the Archives site.

