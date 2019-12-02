Neil Young Wants To Know Which Of These Shelved Projects He Should Release

Neil Young has always been prolific. He’s churned out music at regular clips throughout his career, which hasn’t slowed down much at all in recent years. Back in October, he released Colorado, his first album with Crazy Horse in seven years. It was his ninth new collection this decade, but at the same time, he’s also been continuing an expansive project digging back through his past.

Along the way, for as many projects as Young unveiled, he also put a bunch in the vaults. Late last year, he announced an app and subscription service as part of the ever-growing Neil Young Archives. And in the latest bit of news from the Archives, they’ve shared a list of 29 projects that are “in the can,” and they’re asking fans to vote for which ones they’d like to see released next.

This wave of old projects is pretty diverse. There’s a lot of live material, including shows with Crazy Horse, Pearl Jam, and his more recent backing band, Promise Of The Real. There’s also a smattering of lost albums, including would-be ’70s releases like Homegrown and Chrome Dreams. Check out the whole list below:

STRATFORD SHAKESPEARE THEATER

SOLO 1971 FILM LP GREENDALE LIVE WITH CRAZY HORSE 2003 STRAGE PRODUCTION FILM LP GREENDALE AT VICKAR STREET SOLO 2003 FILM LP TOAST

CRAZY HORSE LP 2001 (limited film) MOUNTAINTOP

CRAZY HORSE 2019 FILM CATALYST

CRAZY HORSE 1991 FILM LP ALCHEMY

CRAZY HORSE 2012/2013 FILM LP EARLY DAZE

CRAZY HORSE 1960s LP HARVEST TIME

STRAY GATORS 1971 FILM LP MIRROR BALL LIVE DUBLIN friends from PEARL JAM FILM LP DESERT TRIP

PROMISE OF THE REAL FILM MONSANTO YEARS

PROMISE OF THE REAL 2014 FILM/DOC/MUSIC TRUNK SHOW

THE CONTINENTALS 2009 FILM LP LINCVOLT CHRONICLES 1-5

DOCUMENTARY SERIES FILM TOWER THEATER PHILADELPHIA

SOLO FILM LP 2018 POLAR VORTEX

SOLO FILM LP 2019 HOMEGROWN

ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1975 CHROME DREAMS

ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1977 BERLIN

TRANS BAND 1982 FILM LP OCEANSIDE COUNTRYSIDE

ORIGINAL STUDIO LP 1976-1977 BOARDING HOUSE

SOLO 1976 FILM LP ISLAND IN THE SUN

LP 1982 TRANS 2020

ANIMATED TRANS FILM BOTTOM LINE

SOLO 1974 LP OVER THE RAINBOW

LIVE TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT LP ODEON BUDAKON

LONDON/TOKYO CRAZY HORSE/SOLO/D0C 1976/FILM/LP DUCKS

LP LIVE IN SANTA CRUZ 1977 HOMEFIRES

LP 1974 VARIOUS SOLO AND BAND FILLMORE EAST

CSNY LIVE/BAND/SOLO 1971 FILM LP

Whether you’ve been waiting for Homegrown for over four decades or whether you’re dying for more Monsanto Years content, you can cast your vote over at the Archives site.