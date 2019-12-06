Blink-182 Release A Christmas Song, Collaborations With The Chainsmokers & XXXTentacion

It’s a busy release date for Blink-182. The veteran pop-punk superstars released their new album NINE back in September, but they already have a bunch of new songs out tonight, including one with the Chainsmokers, who famously name-checked them in their #1 smash “Closer” with Halsey three years ago. The Blink x Chainsmokers collaboration is called “P.S. I Hope You’re Happy.”

Also on deck for Blink is a guest appearance on Bad Vibes Forever, the new posthumous XXXTentacion album. According to the controversial late rapper’s mother, Blink were one of his favorite bands. They’ve contributed their services to Bad Vibes Forever’s closing track, the grimly titled “It’s All Fading To Black.” Mark Hoppus sings, “Now I’m just a ghost in my own life.”

In the midst of this, Blink are also releasing a Christmas song. It’s called “Not Another Christmas Song” and is about Mark Hoppus’ desire to get divorced for Christmas. It’s actually a pretty good Blink-182 song, all things considered.

All three of these songs are now available to stream if you wish. So, yeah.