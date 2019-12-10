Now, Now – “Lonely Christmas”

Minneapolis duo Now, Now came back after six years with an excellent new album last year, Saved, and earlier this year they put out the one-off track “Enda.” Today, they’re releasing a holiday original called “Lonely Christmas,” a saccharine track about not wanting to be alone for Christmas with a beat that pulses like a string of lights.

“This song came about because I always get really lonely and bummed out during the holidays,” the band’s KC Dalager said in a statement. “I try every year to overcome that, so writing this song is another attempt to reclaim the magic of the season,” continuing on:

I had the initial concept idea for this song two years ago while sitting in my car by myself listening to the Christmas station on the radio. The world around me was sparkling and cheerful but I couldn’t feel it. So I wanted us to capture that feeling and write a song for anyone else out there who may also be experiencing that. I always loved the freedom in Christmas music. Nothing is too much. Nothing is too far. Nothing is too joyous. Nothing is too desperate. I can openly plead with someone to not break my heart in the name of Christmas.

“Lonely Christmas” is out now.