Burger Boogaloo 2020 Lineup

The initial lineup for the 2020 edition of Burger Boogaloo has been announced. It includes the reunited Bikini Kill, who will play their first Bay Area show in 25 years as part of the fest, and Circle Jerks, who will play their first Bay Area show in 10 years.

Plastic Bertrand, Carbonas, Bleached, Alice Bag, Flipper, the Fevers, Pansy Division, the Younger Lovers, Panty Raid, and Midnite Snaxxx will also all perform at the fest, and John Waters will return as host for the sixth year in a row.

It’ll take place at Oakland’s Mosswoord Park on 7/11 and 7/12, and tickets are on sale now. More info here.