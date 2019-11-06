Punk icons Bikini Kill returned this year with an extremely limited run of shows in LA, New York, London, and Chicago, their first proper concerts since 1997. Those shows were reportedly exceptional, but not many people got to see them. So it was promising when the riot grrrl pioneers announced a 2020 gig in their former home base of Olympia, Washington this week. And now it looks like even more fans will get to behold their reunion.

Bikini Kill have announced a run of 2020 dates across North America, capped off by a singular Norwegian festival date that suggests a European tour might also be in the works. The US and Canadian itinerary includes a West Coast run in March beginning with that Olympia show, followed by a Midwest and East Coast stint in May. An appearance at Oslo’s Øya Festival follows in August.

Check out the dates below, and get tickets here beginning this Friday, 11/8 at Noon ET. A presale code will be sent out via the Bikini Kill newsletter.

TOUR DATES:

03/13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Table Sugar (Benefit For Interfaith Works)

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre w/ Table Sugar

03/19 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt w/ Mecca Normal

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Lithics

05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

05/16 – Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground

05/18 – Montreal, QB @ M Telus

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

05/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/12 – Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival