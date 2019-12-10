Abuse Of Power Announce Breakup

Well, this sucks. The Atlanta hardcore band Abuse Of Power haven’t been around long. Their first demo came back in 2016, and they’ve only made one album and one EP. But in that short period of time, they’ve established themselves as one of the best young bands in hardcore. Their impassioned, dynamic, melodic take on the genre is the kind of thing that will punch you in the heart if you have any love for this kind of music, and they seemed like they had tremendous upside. But yesterday, frontman Kaleb Purdue wrote on Instagram that Abuse Of Power will play their final show this spring.

Abuse Of Power have spent the past few years rising through the ranks of the hardcore scene. Their 2017 EP When Then Becomes Now showed a whole lot of potential, and they paid it off a few months ago with their furious, galvanizing debut LP What On Earth Can We Do, one of Stereogum’s favorite albums of 2019. In the past few months, Abuse Of Power have opened most of the huge reunion shows from hardcore titans Have Heart, and they just played the America’s Hardcore festival in Boston this past weekend.

In that Instagram post, Perdue writes, “Sometime in the spring we will be playing a last show. It feels right.. but at the same time brings tears to my eyes.” He doesn’t say why they’re breaking up, but great hardcore bands rarely ever last.