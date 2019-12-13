It’s been almost four years since Kaytranada released his debut album, 99.9%, though he’s spent that time releasing plenty of one-offs and collaborations to hold his fans over. But this past Monday, the Haiti-born and Montreal-based producer sprung a little surprise on us by announcing that his sophomore album, BUBBA, would be out at the end of the week. That announcement was accompanied by a great new track, “10%,” which featured Kali Uchis.

Today, BUBBA is here, and it boasts an extensive collection of guests for the bubbly producer to play off of. Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Estelle, Mick Jenkins, SiR, Charlotte Day Wilson, Teedra Moses, and more all make appearances across its 17 tracks, and there are a few songs where Kaytranada is able to go off on his own.

Listen to BUBBA below.

BUBBA is out now via RCA.