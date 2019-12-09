It’s been three and a half years since the Haiti-born and Montreal-based dance producer Kaytranada released 99.9%, his lush, bubbly, and guest-heavy debut album. In the time since then, Kaytranada has released plenty of one-off singles and collaborations, but he hasn’t shown any interest in making another LP. 99.9% proved conclusively that Kaytranada’s whole style could work brilliantly at album length, so it’s great to learn that he’s got another new full-length coming out. We won’t have to wait long for it.

This Friday, Kaytranada will release his sophomore album BUBBA. Kaytranada announced the album by playing Amazon’s Intersect Festival in Las Vegas this past weekend. Today, we get the confirmation. The new album, like 99.9%, will feature plenty of collaborations. This time around, Kaytranada will feature songs with guests like Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Estelle, Mick Jenkins, and Teedra Moses. And on the first single, he teams up with the great young R&B singer Kali Uchis.

On “10%,” Kaytranada supplies a percolating, organic house track. It’s full of rippling congas and ’80s synth-funk bleeps, but they’re welded to a huge bassline and an absolutely merciless thump of a beat. Over that beat, Kali Uchis breathes softly about lost love. Below, listen to the song and check out the BUBBA tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “DO IT”

02 “2 The Music” (Feat. Iman Omari)

03 “Go DJ” (Feat. SiR)

04 “Gray Area” (Feat. Mick Jenkins)

05 “Puff Lah”

06 “10%” (Feat. Kali Uchis)

07 “Need It” (Feat. Masego)

08 “Taste” (Feat. VanJess)

09 “Oh No” (Feat. Estelle)

10 “What You Need” (Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

11 “Vex Oh” (Feat. GoldLink, Eight9Fly, & ARI PenSmith)

12 “Scared To Death”

13 “Freefall” (Feat. Durand Bernard)

14 “Culture” (Feat. Teedra Moses)

15 “The Worst In Me” (Feat. Tinashe)

16 “September 21″

17 “Midsection” (Feat. Pharrell Williams)

BUBBA is out 12/13 on RCA.