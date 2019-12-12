Wednesday – “Fate Is…” & “Billboard”

Wednesday is a project based out of Asheville that’s led by Karly Hartzman, who also sings in Diva Sweetly. Early last year, Hartzman released her debut album under the name, a very good collection of songs called yep definitely, and early next year she’ll release Wednesday’s first full band full-length, following an EP that came out earlier this year. The new album is called I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone, and they’re introducing it with two tracks, “Fate Is…” and “Billboard.”

They’re companion pieces of a sort in that they both mention billboards and what effect, or lack thereof, outside suggestion can have on your state of mind. The former is a tightly-coiled rocker, Hartzman’s voice reaching high to insist that “the only reason that I did it was to find out what it’s like.” The latter is looser, a smoky zone-out that erupts into a gorgeous swath of guitars and feedback. You can listen to them via For The Rabbits below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fate Is…”

02 “Billboard”

03 “Love Has No Pride”

04 “Underneath”

05 “November”

06 “Maura”

07 “Coyote”

08 “Revenge Of The Lawn”

I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone is out 2/7 via Orindal Records.