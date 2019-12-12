Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Debut A New Song At Ally Coalition Talent Show

Jack Antonoff’s annual benefit show for his charity The Ally Coalition happened on Thursday night at the Town Hall in New York City. Featured guests included Dixie Chicks, Jason Isbell, and Antonoff’s own project Bleachers. And as is usually the case for this show, some previously unannounced special guests made an appearance.

One of them was Carly Rae Jepsen, who debuted an unreleased song that Antonoff accompanied her on. She also did “Want You In My Room,” from her most recent album, Dedicated, and “Shadow,” a Bleachers song that she is the featured vocalist on.

Here’s footage of the unreleased track:

Yeah @carlyraejepsen just played an unreleased song with Jack Antonoff at the ally coalition benefit shown pic.twitter.com/9khwWkUeAV — Scott Interrante (@InterranteScott) December 13, 2019

Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig was also present last night, and he was joined by Jason Isbell and Dev Hynes to do his song “Married In A Gold Rush.”