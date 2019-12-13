Dua Lipa – “Future Nostalgia”

The fast-rising UK pop star Dua Lipa is in album mode right now, and she came out with the sticky, dancey single “Don’t Start Now” not long ago. Today, Lipa has announced that her new album, which doesn’t yet have a release date, will be called Future Nostalgia. And she’s shared the title track, a slick, electro-flavored piece of frothy pop music.

Sadly, “Future Nostalgia” is not a song about how cool Pluto and Astronaut Status sounded when they first came out. Instead, it’s a sort of mission-statement song. Lipa flexes hard, calling herself an “alpha female” and brags that we can’t handle her sound. The production, from Jeff Bhasker, is full of sharp little flourishes, like ’80s-funk bass-popping and bits of vocodered backing vocals. (There’s a lot of Random Access Memories on this thing.) Lipa co-wrote the song with Bhasker and Justin Bieber/Years & Years/Bebe Rexha collaborator Clarence Coffee Jr. Check it out below.

In a press release, Lipa says:

“Future Nostalgia” is my album title track and is a little something to tie you over till the New Year. I wrote this one with Jeff Bhasker and Coffee one afternoon in LA. It’s all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it with you.

“Future Nostalgia” is out now on the streaming services.