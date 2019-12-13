Kamaiyah – “Still I Am” Video

It’s been too long since we’ve heard from Oakland rap great Kamaiyah. The last time she appeared on this site, it was for accidentally shooting a gun in an apartment complex’s screening room. Her last single, the Quavo/Tyga collab “Windows,” was a Quavo/Tyga collab, which is not what you want from a Kamaiyah single. So it brings me great pleasure to report that Kamaiyah is back in peak condition on the new single “Still I Am.”

Kamaiyah came up doing her own confident version of the classic Bay Area sound, and that is exactly what she does on “Still I Am.” The song, produced by CT Beats, has whining G-funk synths and a massive, ridiculously funky bluh-bluh-bluuuurp bassline. Kamaiyah rides the track with an effortless grace, conversationally flexing and showing the kind of laid-back charisma that so few rappers have anymore.

In director Damien Sandavol’s video, Kamaiyah strikes poses on rooftops and outside liquor stores, and she hangs out the window of a car while it does donuts. One of her friends is apparently an enormous guy who wears a spiked hockey mask. I wish I had a friend like that. My friends are great, but none of them have that Lord Humungous vibe. Watch the video below.

“Still I Am” is out now on the streaming services.