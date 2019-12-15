John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers

Almost 10 years ago to the day, longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante announced that he had left the band, this time seemingly for good. He was replaced by John Klinghoffer, who would go on to play on two RHCP albums, 2009’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway. Today, the Chili Peppers have announced that Klinghoffer is leaving the band and that Frusciante is back in.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the band wrote in a statement that was posted to their social media accounts. “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

“We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group,” they continued. “Thank you.”

The last RHCP album that Frusciante played on was 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. The band has reportedly been in the studio over the last year working on a follow-up to The Getaway. It’s unclear what if any involvement Frusciante has had with that so far.

Last month, Klinghoffer released his debut solo album, To Be One With You, under the name Pluralone.

RHCP are currently on the books for a number of festivals next year, including Boston Calling and Global Citizen.