Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

The bizarre spectacle of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s federal trial has come to an end. Today, as TMZ reports, a federal judge sentenced 6ix9ine to 24 months in prison, including the 13 months he has already served. He is expected to be released in 2020.

Federal police arrested 6ix9ine on racketeering and gun charges in November 2018, and he has been in jail since then. In addition to the 24 months in prison, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer sentenced 6ix9ine to five years of supervised probation, 300 hours of community service, and a $35,000 fine.

As Pitchfork points out, independent journalist Matthew Russell Lee reports that Engelmayer said a few words, before the sentencing, about 6ix9ine’s habit of using gang members in his music videos: “You have not been charged with using the members of the gangs as extras. You used them to much effect in ‘Gummo.’ It was your artistic license to do that. You are not being sentenced for that. Bruce Springsteen sang about murder.” He also commended 6ix9ine for his “courageous” decision to cooperate with authorities, testifying against many of his former associates: “There is a great deal to be admired about you. You’re learned a hard lesson here. I wish you very very well.”