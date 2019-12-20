Billie Eilish has experienced many superstar milestones this year, among them a #1 album in debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO, a #1 song in “bad guy,” a slew of Grammy nominations. And now she’s become the latest (and quite possibly the youngest) performer to do a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden.

In the 17-minute segment, Eilish and Corden drive around singing songs from her own catalog including “bad guy,” “all the good girls go to hell,” and “Ocean Eyes.” They discuss Eilish’s experience meeting Justin Bieber at Coachella and rap Ludacris’ guest verse from “Baby.” She plays her own “See Through” and the Beatles’ “I Will” on ukulele. They talk about a peculiar rule in her household throughout throughout her childhood: Eilish’s parents couldn’t send her and her brother/collaborator Finneas to bed if they were working on music.

After the drive, Eilish tours Corden through her house and Finneas’ bedroom studio, where they made the whole album together. She introduces him to her pet spider and her mom. It ends with more driving and a run through “when the party’s over.” And then the party is indeed over.

Watch below.