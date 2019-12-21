Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine Headlining Coachella 2020: Report

Are you ready for Coachella 2020? Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against The Machine are, if a new report from Us Weekly is to be believed. A source tells the magazine that said artists will be headlining next year’s festival, which is set to take place over two weekends between 4/10 and 4/19/2020.

We already pretty much knew that RATM would be reuniting to headline Coachella 2020. This will be their first performance since 2011 and their third Coachella set following appearances in 1999 and 2007.

As for the others, Travis Scott performed at Coachella in 2017. Frank Ocean played the festival in 2012. What will a Frank Ocean Coachella set look like in 2020? Will he have more new songs out by then? I don’t know, but I’m excited to find out.