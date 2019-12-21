Watch The Trailer For Hulu’s High Fidelity Remake With Zoë Kravitz

In case you haven’t heard, Hulu is making a gender-swapped TV reboot of High Fidelity. Zoë Kravitz, whose mom Lisa Bonet had a role in the 2000 film adaptation with John Cusack, is starring as record store owner Rob.

While the novel was set in London and the movie in Chicago, this High Fidelity takes place in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. Like the other versions, it finds surly music snob Rob taking stock of past relationships and heartbreaks.

All 10 episodes of High Fidelity premiere on Hulu on Valentine’s Day, 2/14. Along with Zoë Kravitz, the show stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Watch the first trailer below.