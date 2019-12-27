Stream Travis Scott’s New JACKBOYS Comp

Travis Scott has released a new compilation called JACKBOYS. The first studio album to be released on his Cactus Jack label, the seven-track project features contributions from Young Thug, Quavo, Offset, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Pop Smoke, and more, plus a remix of Scott’s recent single “Highest In The Room” with Rosalía and Lil Baby. The cover artwork was shot by Spring Breakers/Gummo director Harmony Korine, and Scott is auctioning off the custom blue and white Cactus Jack 1988 BMW E30 M3 seen on the cover. Stream JACKBOYS below.

JACKBOYS is out now on Cactus Jack.