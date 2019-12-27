Watch Christmas Reunite On Christmas For Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah Show

Every year, Yo La Tengo play a big show on each night of Hanukkah. This year, Christmas happened to fall on the fourth night of Hanukkah. Yo La Tengo bassist James McNew used to play in the ’80s/early ’90s indie rock band Christmas. And this year, at Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah show on Christmas, Christmas reunited. Christmas the band reunited on Christmas the day for Hanukkah. Got that?

BrooklynVegan reports that Chistmas’ Michael Cudahy and Liz Cox, also of Combustible Edison, joined Yo La Tengo onstage during their set to cover France Gall and April March. And afterwards, they stuck around with James McNew to play a set of their own, their first show together in over 25 years.

Of course, Christmas weren’t the only guests of the evening. C.J. Camerieri, the trumpet and French horn player who’s worked with Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Sufjan Stevens, and more, joined Yo La Tengo on a few songs. Later, Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth helped them cover Velvet Underground’s “Heroin.” And for the encore, Ranaldo and opening comedian Todd Barry played along on some more covers. Watch some footage below.