Watch Christmas Reunite On Christmas For Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah Show

Every year, Yo La Tengo play a big show on each night of Hanukkah. This year, Christmas happened to fall on the fourth night of Hanukkah. Yo La Tengo bassist James McNew used to play in the ’80s/early ’90s indie rock band Christmas. And this year, at Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah show on Christmas, Christmas reunited. Christmas the band reunited on Christmas the day for Hanukkah. Got that?
BrooklynVegan reports that Chistmas’ Michael Cudahy and Liz Cox, also of Combustible Edison, joined Yo La Tengo onstage during their set to cover France Gall and April March. And afterwards, they stuck around with James McNew to play a set of their own, their first show together in over 25 years.
Of course, Christmas weren’t the only guests of the evening. C.J. Camerieri, the trumpet and French horn player who’s worked with Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Sufjan Stevens, and more, joined Yo La Tengo on a few songs. Later, Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth helped them cover Velvet Underground’s “Heroin.” And for the encore, Ranaldo and opening comedian Todd Barry played along on some more covers. Watch some footage below.
View this post on Instagram
Night 4 at the Bowery Ballroom saw Yo La Tengo, along with Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo, ending their set with the Roky Erickson version of “Heroin”. Merry Christmas indeed! 12.25.19 @therealylt @leeranaldo #indierock #guitars @matadorrecords #velvetunderground #rokyerickson #livemusic #nyc #hannukahrun #irakaplan #sonicyouth @brooklynvegan
View this post on Instagram
Getting to see one of Yo La Tengo’s annual Hanukkah shows on Christmas is the closest thing to an actual holiday miracle this lowly Jewish boy has ever experienced. This is a day where I often feel like an outsider, but tonight was a truly wonderful exception. I mean, where else do you get to see one of your favorite bands jam with Lee Renaldo from Sonic Youth AND verified celebrity Todd Barry? Seriously special stuff. #yolatengo #8crazynights #hannukah