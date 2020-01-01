Wild Nothing – “Foyer”

Back in January of 2019, Wild Nothing shared “Blue Wings,” a standalone track left over from the sessions for their 2018 album Indigo. It would turn out to be the only music Jack Tatum’s project released last year. But just as the ball dropped, Tatum unveiled another new song plus plans for a new EP coming soon.

The EP is called Laughing Gas. According to this pre-order page, it comprises five songs Tatum recorded with Jorge Elbrecht in Los Angeles and Tatum’s hometown of Richmond during the Indigo sessions. The tracks reportedly hung together better outside Indigo’s context. They include the aforementioned “Blue Wings” and today’s new frigid synthetic funk tune, “Foyer.” Check it out below.

Laughing Gas is expected in early February via Captured Tracks.