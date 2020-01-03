Field Music – “Do You Read Me?”

Last September, the UK art-pop group Field Music announced they’d soon return with a new, 19-track concept album called Making A New World with a unique premise. Inspired by a trip to the Imperial War Museum in London, the album is about the aftermath of World War I and, well, certain historical parallels. It comes out next week, and last night, amongst other World War-related themes, the non-band Franz Ferdinand was trending on Twitter. That’s quite some timing.

We’d already heard a handful of singles from Making A New World. “Only In A Man’s World” accompanied the announcement, followed by “Money Is A Memory” and “Beyond That Of Courtesy.” Then the band took to Twitter this morning to unveil one final track ahead of their album’s release, saying they’d share one more song from Making A New World “in case we don’t make it through the next seven days.” “Do You Read Me?” is that final song.

Across the first three singles from Making A New World, Field Music moved through their wheelhouse — from tangled, nervy art-rock with some old-school new wave funk elements to jangly indie. “Do You Read Me?” still feels born from that lineage, but is the more contemplative and saddened of the bunch. Above a drumbeat that feels like a militaristic march pushing forward before stuttering worriedly, the band builds to a desperate chorus that ranks as the prettiest moment we’ve heard from Making A New World thus far. Check it out below.

Making A New World is out 1/10 via Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.